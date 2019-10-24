Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday night near Buffalo Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called to the crash at Buffalo Drive and Trinity Peak Avenue, north of Smoke Ranch Road, about 8:10 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

The driver stayed at the scene, and detectives on Wednesday night did not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

