Pedestrian injured after running into car in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was injured in a crash Wednesday at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. (Google Street View)

A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday morning after running into the side of a passing vehicle on Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

About 7 a.m., the man was running across Sahara Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he crashed ran into a vehicle that was driving east on Sahara near Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

He was in stable condition after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

