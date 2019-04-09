Pedestrian injured, dog killed in central Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized and a dog died after being struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. at West Washington Avenue and Pyramid Drive, near North Valley View Boulevard.

One person was taken to University Medical Center and their extent of injuries are unknown at this time, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

A dog also was hit and died at the scene, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.