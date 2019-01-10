Pedestrian killed after being struck by car near downtown Las Vegas

A 46-year old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near Downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 46-year old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The man was in a marked crosswalk on East Bonanza Road and D Street around 11:10 p.m. when he was struck by a 2013 Kia Forte that had a green light. The driver was not impaired and is cooperating with police while they continue to investigate the crash.

His death marks the third traffic-related death investigated by Metro in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tara Mack at tmack@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmackwrites on Twitter.

East Bonanza Road and D Street, las vegas, nv