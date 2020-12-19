35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-15 exit ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2020 - 7:48 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in central Las Vegas.

A pedestrian was struck during the crash, which happened at northbound Interstate 15 and the Sahara Avenue exit ramp, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 6:45 a.m.

The Sahara northbound on ramp was closed, along with a portion of I-15, while troopers investigate, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
2
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
3
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
4
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
5
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
‘Damn you’re young,’ CCSD employee allegedly told decoy before arrest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST