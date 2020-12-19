Pedestrian killed in crash on I-15 exit ramp

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in central Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in central Las Vegas.

A pedestrian was struck during the crash, which happened at northbound Interstate 15 and the Sahara Avenue exit ramp, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 6:45 a.m.

The Sahara northbound on ramp was closed, along with a portion of I-15, while troopers investigate, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.