Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road, east of Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The pedestrian, who was crossing the intersection at the moment of impact, died at the scene, Gordon said.

The eastbound motorist didn’t stop and continued on Sahara, Gordon said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

