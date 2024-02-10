Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in south Las Vegas Friday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in south Las Vegas Friday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard South and Richmar Avenue, Lt. Miguel Garcia said.

Fatal #21

LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 21st traffic fatality near the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd & Richmar. This was another Auto vs. Pedestrian. This collision AGAIN was PREVENTABLE. pic.twitter.com/7d8j4dsx5i — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 10, 2024

A 32-year-old unidentified pedestrian was crossing the boulevard outside of a crosswalk south of Richmar Avenue when they were hit by a southbound 2021 Ford Expedition. They died at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report.

The driver remained at the scene and displayed no signs of impairment. The pedestrian’s death marked the 21st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.