Pedestrian struck by vehicle in parking lot, hospitalized

A pedestrian was hospitalized after entering the path of a vehicle around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Here are the most expensive homes that sold in Las Vegas in 2024

A pedestrian was hospitalized after entering the path of a vehicle around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police said a Prius was driving through a parking lot at 724 Royal Crest Circle and turned left to enter a parking garage. At the same time, a female was “walking through the private driveway,” and was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, according to the press release. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver involved remained at the scene and police said “no signs of impairment” were displayed. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.