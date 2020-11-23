Pedestrian struck, killed in western Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said officers were called to the area of Durango Drive and Flamingo Road around 9:25 p.m.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in western Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said officers were called to the area of Durango Drive and Flamingo Road around 9:25 p.m. in response to reports of a person hit by a car. When they arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, Gordon said.

Durango is closed in both directions between Flamingo and Twain Avenue, and Gordon said it will likely remain closed for a few hours.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.