Person dies in I-15 crash at Primm
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was an “auto/pedestrian” crash in the northbound offramp at I-15.
In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was an “auto/pedestrian” crash in the northbound offramp at I-15. The patrol said the ramp will be closed for several hours.
Primm is about 45 miles south of Las Vegas at the Nevada/California border.
