Person dies in I-15 crash at Primm

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was an “auto/pedestrian” crash in the northbound offramp at I-15.

(RTC cameras)

A person died tonight along Interstate 15 at Primm.

In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was an “auto/pedestrian” crash in the northbound offramp at I-15. The patrol said the ramp will be closed for several hours.

Primm is about 45 miles south of Las Vegas at the Nevada/California border.