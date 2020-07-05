Person treated for smoke inhalation, 3 goats die in fire

A total of 38 fire department personnel responded, that includes six engine companies, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, two battalion chiefs and a mobile air support vehicle.

The Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 2712 North Gateway Road where three goats died during a fire and a resident was transported to be treated for smoke inhalation on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas resident was transported to be treated for smoke inhalation and three goats died during a fire Sunday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of North Gateway Road at 2:51 a.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Fire Chief John Steinbeck. The fire started in the backyard and spread to the house, he said. NV Energy was at the scene, responding to downed power lines, Steinbeck added.

“Extensive overhaul operations occurred due to heave storage in the back yard that took over 5 hours to separate and extinguish,” according to an email from Steinbeck.

He said the response included 38 fire department personnel and six engine companies, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, two battalion chiefs and a mobile air support vehicle.

