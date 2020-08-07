Photogenic pups being sought for Downtown Summerlin calendar

13 Southern Nevada dogs will be featured in a calendar that benefits The Animal Foundation.

Tyrion, a 2-year-old French bulldog, was Mr. June in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

Zippy, a Sulcata Tortoise, and St. Pete, a Chihuahua, teamed up to represent May in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Photo by Bethany Paige Photography.

Bianca represented September in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

Poppy Darling, 2, was Miss January in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

Skai, a 3-year-old Pomeranian, celebrated July in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

Finn the Bat Dog, a 6-year-old Labrador retriever, is known among Southern Nevadans for dashing to home plate during Las Vegas Aviators games to retrieve bats. He appeared on the cover the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Photo by Bethany Paige Photography.

Moose, a year-old Corgi, represented February in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

King Louis was Mr. March in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Photo by Bethany Paige Photography.

Every dog has its day, but a passel of Southern Nevada pooches will have a full month’s worth of days thanks to the 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar.

Dogs now are being sought for the calendar, which raises money for The Animal Foundation. Dog owners may submit photos of their pets to Downtown Summerlin via Instagram, and 13 dogs — one for each month plus the calendar’s cover — will be chosen for professional photo shoots.

The calendar — 2021’s will be the third — grew out of the observation that many pet owners regularly walk their dogs at Downtown Summerlin and post photos of their walks on social media, said Halee Mason, the shopping venue’s marketing director.

“We wanted to showcase our furry friends and connect with (owners) and let people know that we are pet-friendly,” Mason said. “What’s better than a calendar?”

“We’re just so happy and grateful they chose us to be the recipient of this,” said Jennifer Lances, The Animal Foundation’s chief administrative officer. “We think this is a super-fun way to get people interested in learning what The Animal Foundation does.

“One of the things we offer are foster field trips,” she added. “People can foster an animal and take them out for the day, and one place we suggest they go is Downtown Summerlin.”

Dog owners may submit photos through Aug. 14 via Instagram using the hashtag #DogsofDTS. The photos must be taken at Downtown Summerlin.

Winning dogs will be selected by late August, and owners will be asked to take their pets to a photo shoot at Downtown Summerlin.

Calendars can be obtained for a $10 donation in October at Concierge at Downtown Summerlin.

Visit bit.ly/calendardogs for full rules.

