Police continue to hunt for driver who left Las Vegas teen to die

Police are continuing to search for the driver who fled after killing a 15-year-old crossing a road in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

The victim has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Keith Young Jr., of Las Vegas. He died of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled an accident.

Officers were initially called at 7:46 p.m. to South Durango Drive and West Robindale Road after a report of a crash involving pedestrians, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe two pedestrians were crossing the road without the light signal permitting them to cross when one of them, late identified as Young, was struck by a vehicle.

The teenager was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved drove off and police are looking for a 2011-2017 red Dodge Charger without a driver’s side mirror. Metro said in the statement the car would have a damaged windshield as well.

