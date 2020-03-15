Police find missing teen girl in north Las Vegas Valley
She was found Sunday morning on the 10000 block of Laurelwood Lake Avenue.
Las Vegas police have found a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night in the north Las Vegas Valley.
Zoe Powell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department
