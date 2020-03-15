Police find missing teen girl in north Las Vegas Valley

She was found Sunday morning on the 10000 block of Laurelwood Lake Avenue.

Zoe Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have found a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Zoe Powell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department



