Police investigate crash that left 1 dead in southeast Las Vegas

A man died after his truck crashed into a fence in the southeast valley on Saturday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to the crash at Reno and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larson said.

The truck was speeding down Reno Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence, he said. The driver was ejected from the truck, Larson said. He died at the scene.

🛑🛑🛑TRAFFIC ALERT🛑🛑🛑 FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION AT EASTERN/RENO. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/XtvdlKRZma — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) April 28, 2019

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the crash Saturday night, he said.

