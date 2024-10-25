Police investigate fatal crash involving wrong-way vehicle Friday

‘Where’s the money?’: CCSD’s budget deficit raises questions again at meeting

Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash involving a wrong-way vehicle early Friday morning on Interstate 11 and Boulder Highway.

According to police, the crash, which occurred at about 2:52 a.m., involves two vehicles, one of which was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes prior to collision.

One adult female, the passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, has been confirmed deceased on scene, police said.

Several persons have been transported by ambulance to a local area hospital.

All travel lanes were shut down while police investigate. The SR582 on-ramp westbound to go northbound was also closed, according to police.

Authorities advised that the area would be closed for several hours while police investigated.