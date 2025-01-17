Police: Missing Las Vegas pilot carried gun, might have been upset

Michael Martin, an experienced, licensed pilot, was last seen Jan. 2, according to his family and officials.

A missing person report released by police indicates Michael Martin, the Las Vegas pilot who disappeared this month, might have been upset and carried a handgun in his work bag the morning he left.

Martin, 65, an experienced, licensed pilot who owned his 1960s Piper plane, was last seen Jan. 2, according to his family and officials.

Daughter-in-law Kathleen Martin previously said his plane took off from the North Las Vegas Airport at 10:51 a.m., but his flight transponder stopped transmitting at 11:15 a.m.

At 12:06 p.m., she said, his phone last pinged near Tonopah, and at 12:26 p.m., his iPad — which he used as a navigation aid — and his Apple Watch last showed him near Mount Jefferson, about 50 miles from Tonopah.

The Metropolitan Police Department report said Martin had access to credit and debit cards and may have carried about $20. Martin’s family reported him missing on Jan. 5, according to the family and police.

“Michael drinks occasional(ly) but does not do drugs,” Metro wrote. “Michael has no known medical conditions. He is not suicidal and can take care of himself.”

It’s not clear why police said he might have been upset; part of the sentence referencing that is redacted.

Martin was “presumed” to be traveling to the Indian Springs and Lee Canyon area to get his plane serviced, according to police.

Authorities searched hundreds of square miles for Martin but suspended search and rescue efforts Thursday after finding no physical evidence, Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis previously said.

