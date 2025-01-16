Authorities: Search suspended for missing Las Vegas pilot. Investigation will continue

Michael Martin, an experienced, licensed pilot who owned his 1960s Piper plane, was last seen Jan. 2 after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport.

From left, daughter Tiffany Martin, daughter-in-law Kathleen Martin, wife Cathy Martin, daughter Emily Martin and daughter Katie Martin-Perry are seen during an interview to talk about their missing father and husband Michael Martin Thursday, January 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue efforts have been suspended for a Las Vegas man who disappeared earlier this month after taking off from the North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said the search was suspended as of Thursday morning, but the investigation remains open and is being led by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Michael Martin, 65, an experienced, licensed pilot who owned his 1960s Piper plane, was last seen Jan. 2.

Daughter-in-law Kathleen Martin previously said his plane took off at 10:51 a.m., but his flight transponder stopped transmitting at 11:15 a.m. At 12:06 p.m., she said, his phone last pinged near Tonopah, and at 12:26 p.m., his iPad — which he used as a navigation aid — and his Apple Watch last showed him near Mount Jefferson, about 50 miles from Tonopah.

She said his family initially believed he’d had a stressful holiday season and was taking a one- or two-day break in a local hotel, but they reported him missing the evening of Jan. 5 because they couldn’t get in touch with him.

According to Lewis, Martin did not appear to have established a flight plan.

Lewis said investigators scoured hundreds of square miles from the air, with ground searchers and using cadaver dogs but found no physical evidence. The search area included the Jefferson Mountain Range, the Moores Creek area and the Yomba Shoshone tribal area, he said.

If there are new developments, Lewis said authorities could send searchers out again.

