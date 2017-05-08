ad-fullscreen
Police respond to suspicious death in west Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2017 - 4:46 pm
 

Police are investigating a death in the west Las Vegas Valley that “does not appear natural,” Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m., a family member performing a welfare check at a condominium complex discovered a body, then called police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road, near North Tenaya Way, Meltzer said.

The Clark County coroner has been notified but homicide detectives have not been requested, she said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

