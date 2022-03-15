49°F
Police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 6:28 am
 
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Elijah Arnold was last seen at 5:50 p.m. on Monday near the 200 block of Shadybrook Lane. Arnold is 4-foot-9 and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants with a white stripe and blue and white Nike shoes.

Police said Arnold may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Arnold is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

