65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Elias Rivera, 15, has been reported missing. He was last seen Feb. 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropo ...
Elias Rivera, 15, has been reported missing. He was last seen Feb. 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Elias Rivera was last seen around midnight Friday near the 9000 block of Hermosa Valley Street, near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

He is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow and orange shirt, brown pants and white shoes.

Police said Rivera may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

MOST READ
1
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
2
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
3
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
Sunny Las Vegas Sunday will turn into nearly a week of winter conditions
4
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
5
Andrea Bocelli turns birthday singer in Vegas
Andrea Bocelli turns birthday singer in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST