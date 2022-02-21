Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Elias Rivera was last seen around midnight Friday near the 9000 block of Hermosa Valley Street, near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

Elias Rivera, 15, has been reported missing. He was last seen Feb. 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Elias Rivera was last seen around midnight Friday near the 9000 block of Hermosa Valley Street, near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

He is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow and orange shirt, brown pants and white shoes.

Police said Rivera may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.