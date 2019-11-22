Power being restored in Las Vegas after 9K customers left in dark

A power outage that at one time affected nearly 8,900 customers Thursday in Las Vegas was being resolved early Friday morning.

Power outage in western Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 21, 2019. (NV Energy website)

By 12:16 a.m., 1,888 customers still were without power, according to NV Energy’s website.

Most of those affected were in the western part of the valley.

According to NV Energy’s website, 8,905 customers were left in the dark as of 11:20 p.m. The outages were clustered around Summerlin Parkway’s start at U.S. Highway 95.

Damage to NV Energy equipment was being blamed for the outage, according to the website. The company estimated that power would be restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

As of about 10:30 p.m., the largest cluster of outages was in ZIP code 89107, near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, with 2,932 customers without power. In the 89145 ZIP code near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, 2,323 customers were without power.

