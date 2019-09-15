Power in northwest Las Vegas restored

More than 13,000 NV Energy customers were without power Sunday morning after damage to equipment caused an outage.

At 10 a.m., NV Energy reported a blackout centered around Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. According to the power company, customers in the 89108 and 89128 zip codes were hit hardest by the outage.

Power was restored to the majority of homes affected by the outage by noon.

