Power outage in western Las Vegas hits 6.7K customers

Nearly 6,700 NV Energy customers in the west Las Vegas Valley are without power Tuesday morning.

About 6,670 NV Energy customers are without power in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (NV Energy website)

Power went out about 5:50 a.m. along the 215 Beltway, West Desert Inn Road and from West Sahara Avenue south to West Flamingo Road, according to the NV Energy outage website.

The company lists damage to its equipment as the cause and projects a restoration of power about 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

