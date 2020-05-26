Power restored after outage affecting 6.7K NV Energy customers

Nearly 6,700 NV Energy customers in the west Las Vegas Valley were without power for just under two hours Tuesday morning.

(Review-Journal file photo)

About 6,670 NV Energy customers are without power in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (NV Energy website)

Power has been restored after an outage early Tuesday in the west Las Vegas Valley that affected nearly 6,700 NV Energy Energy customers.

Power went out about 5:50 a.m. along the 215 Beltway, West Desert Inn Road and from West Sahara Avenue south to West Flamingo Road, according to the NV Energy outage website.

Power was restored to all but a handful of customers as of 7:30 a.m.

The company listed damage to its equipment as the cause.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.