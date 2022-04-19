77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Power shut down to Mount Charleston due to fire risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2022 - 9:02 am
 
An NV Energy truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 20 ...
An NV Energy truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy has shut down power to more than 400 customers in the Mount Charleston area due to an elevated fire risk as strong winds swept through the region Tuesday.

“Power was shut off at 6:45 a.m. and customers have been notified,” NV Energy said in a press release. “This event impacts 470 customers.”

NV Energy said the outage was due to fire risks given the forecast for the Kyle Canyon area. The outage could stretch until Wednesday morning depending on weather.

“Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment,” NV Energy said.

A high wind warning was in place for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon Tuesday. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph were possible in those areas. A wind advisory was in place for Clark County with wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 mph.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
2
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
3
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
4
Father sentenced to jail in toddler’s hot-car death
Father sentenced to jail in toddler’s hot-car death
5
Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family
Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The FBI's Las Vegas field office. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FBI names new agent in charge in Las Vegas
The Associated Press

The Nevada office of the FBI has a new special agent in charge, with the announcement that Spencer Evans will head the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.