Power shut down to Mount Charleston due to fire risk

NV Energy has shut down power to more than 400 customers in the Mount Charleston area due to an elevated fire risk as strong winds swept through the region Tuesday.

An NV Energy truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“Power was shut off at 6:45 a.m. and customers have been notified,” NV Energy said in a press release. “This event impacts 470 customers.”

NV Energy said the outage was due to fire risks given the forecast for the Kyle Canyon area. The outage could stretch until Wednesday morning depending on weather.

“Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment,” NV Energy said.

A high wind warning was in place for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon Tuesday. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph were possible in those areas. A wind advisory was in place for Clark County with wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 mph.

