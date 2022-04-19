79°F
Wind, dust advisories issued for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2022 - 8:17 am
 
Wind and dust advisories have been issued for Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/L ...
Wind and dust advisories have been issued for Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Windy conditions are affecting the air quality in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday with wind speeds reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory, advising residents of the possibility of increased levels of blowing dust due to high winds.

The mixture of strong winds and low humidity has caused a red flag warning to be issued from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to dry fuels, low humidity and high wind gusts. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees with overnight lows in the high 50s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 84 and a low of 58 before breezy conditions return and temperatures begin to cool . On Friday, the high is expected to be 72 with a 40 percent chance of showers.

