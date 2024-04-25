Breezy Thursday forecast in advance of cool, possibly wet Friday
A windy Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas may turn into a wet, cool and breezy Friday, says the National Weather Service.
The Thursday high should be near 81 with afternoon winds of 9-15 mph gusting to 22 mph. There is a slight chance of some rain in higher elevations.
Friday brings a 40 percent possibility of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 73 is forecast. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.
Showers into Friday night are a 30 percent chance, mainly before midnight.
The Saturday high will be around 79. Conditions should be clear and sunny with highs rising into the low 90s next week.
