Breezy Thursday forecast in advance of cool, possibly wet Friday

The Thursday high should be near 81, with afternoon winds of 9-15 mph gusting to 22 mph.

Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm

Gusts to 50 mph: Winds sure to whip Las Vegas, spread pollen

90s coming right on time for Las Vegas Valley

Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend

Rain or thunderstorms are a 40 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 26, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Raindrops reflect the Flamingo marquee as they bead up on glass atop a pedestrian bride crossing the Strip during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A windy Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas may turn into a wet, cool and breezy Friday, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 81 with afternoon winds of 9-15 mph gusting to 22 mph. There is a slight chance of some rain in higher elevations.

Friday brings a 40 percent possibility of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 73 is forecast. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 20 mph.

Showers into Friday night are a 30 percent chance, mainly before midnight.

The Saturday high will be around 79. Conditions should be clear and sunny with highs rising into the low 90s next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.