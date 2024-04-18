90s coming right on time for Las Vegas Valley

April 18 is the average date for the Harry Reid International Airport reaching 90 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Record low of 55 set Friday, spotty rain will go into evening; 80s arrive soon

Sunshine should abound with a high in the low 90s in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, April 21, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Reaching 80 degrees came nearly a month late this year in the Las Vegas Valley, but the 90s will arrive this weekend, pretty much right on schedule.

The average first 90°F day for the Las Vegas area is April 18th. While our odds of hitting 90°F tomorrow aren't great, we will see chances for 90°F temperatures increase through Sunday. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/DSBfi8jbgT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 17, 2024

April 18 is the average date for the Harry Reid International Airport reaching 90 degrees, the National Weather Service posted Wednesday on X.

The Thursday high is expected to rise to 88, just like the Wednesday top number at the airport. Friday should be a notch higher, according to the weather service with a possible 90 on Saturday.

The Sunday high should be near 94.

Conditions through the weekend will be sunny with light winds. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-80s for early next week.

For weekend outings, Lake Mead National Recreation Area should see highs around 92 to 95 this weekend while Lee Canyon’s weekend snow action will see highs in the low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.