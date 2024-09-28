September swelter: Record weekend highs possible in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas airport record high for Sept. 28 is 103 set in 1978 and tied in 2010 while the Sept. 29 record is 102 set in 1978.

Record highs for Sept. 28 and 29, could fall this weekend as an early fall heat wave continues to toast the Las Vegas region. The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Highs to remain in the low 100s into next week, says weather service

Late September is rivaling the July streak of excessive heat that enveloped the Las Vegas region.

The only differences are that highs are at least 10-12 degrees cooler and overnight lows are several degrees lower than in July so the mercury is not reaching 100 until the early afternoon instead of climbing that high well before noon as it did in July.

“The sun is not quite as strong this time of year so it doesn’t warm up as fast, and we haven’t set any minimum highs overnight while we set a lot of them in July,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said.

Friday’s high topped out at 103 at the Las Vegas airport, the third straight day of 100 or hotter and the 103rd day this year of 100 or hotter. The record high for Sept. 27 remains 104, set in 1947.

Q: Will this heatwave ever end?!?! 😩 A: Temperatures will peak over the weekend, with a gradual "cooling" trend next week. However, even with temperatures falling a few degrees, we will still remain warmer than normal. 🥵#VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/mziVUfi1uR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 27, 2024

The streak of triple digits is forecast to continue through Wednesday, and record high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday could fall.

A high around 104 is forecast by the weather service for Saturday with a 103 on Sunday.

An excessive heat warning runs through Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

Precautions

A record 342 Clark County deaths have had heat as a factor with many more deaths yet to be fully investigated.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service said in its warning.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. People should call 911.

Cooling stations open

Cooling stations in Clark County are open through Sunday, according to county officials.

Residents in the Colorado River Valley may see highs to 108.

By comparison, Saturday and Sunday highs in the low 70s are forecast for the Spring Mountains.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.