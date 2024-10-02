Sizzle: Las Vegas sees 5th warmest September in weather history

Nine of the 10 warmest Septembers have occurred in the last 15 years, according to a post on X by the Las Vegas office of the weather service.

September 2024 will go into the Las Vegas weather logs as the fifth warmest September since records started in 1937, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature at Harry Reid International Airport was 86.2 degrees.

Nine of the 10 warmest Septembers have occurred in the last 15 years, according to a post on X by the Las Vegas office of the weather service.

The record average temperature was 88.1 in 2018 followed by 87.3 in 2015, 86.4 in 2022 and 86.3 in 2020 before this year’s 86.2.

The month concluded with three consecutive days reaching record daily highs, including 103 on Sept. 30.

The high temperature reading at the airport was 107 on Sept. 4. The airport reached at least 100 on 16 of the 30 days.

Only a trace of rain was recorded on Sept. 9.

October is starting out just as warm — about 12 degrees above normal — with a Tuesday high of 102, making it the record 107th day this year with a reading of 100 or warmer.

