Las Vegas record highs expected through the weekend

A Thursday high of 101 is forecast by the National Weather Service with the daily record being 99 set in 2012.

The record-breaking heat may be over in Las Vegas as October arrives

Highs to stay into 100s into the weekend

High temperatures may set more Las Vegas Valley daily records through the weekend before some limited heat relief finds its way here early early next week.

A Thursday high of 101 is forecast by the National Weather Service with the daily record being 99 set in 2012.

A Friday high of 102 would eclipse the 1947 record of 100 while a projected 101 on Saturday would top the record 99 set in 1980.

The Wednesday high was 101, the 108th day of 2024 that has seen a reading of 100 or more.

An excessive heat warning for Lake Mead National Park, the lower Colorado River Valley and Mohave County is set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The current weather service forecast calls for the first sub-100 high on Tuesday with a 97 followed by a 94 on Wednesday.

The normal high this time of year is 86, leaving next week’s daily highs at least 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

.