Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend

Temperatures expected to fall later in the week
Rain or thunderstorms are possible late in the week of April 22-26, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A woman walks with a fun umbrella along the Strip near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rain is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 26, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

If you like spring more than summer, enjoy the week.

Las Vegas Valley temperatures that are a bit above normal are forecast to take a plunge this week to below normal before the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Some rain or thunderstorm action is possible on Friday.

A Tuesday high near 91 is expected although some gusting wind to 24 mph will make it feel a bit cooler. The Wednesday low should be near 63 before an afternoon high around 86. Winds may again gust close to 30 mph.

The Thursday high will be around 80 with a 76 for Friday.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, says the weather service. The Saturday high should be near 79 with a top of 85 likely on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

