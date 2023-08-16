Practice the ABCDs to prevent children from drowning

Adult supervision, barriers and CPR training are some of the keys to preventing children from drowning, a nurse said.

Whether in a pool, in the lake, in a hot tub or a bathtub, children only need 1 inch of water to drown.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center nurse Jeanne Marsala said that after more than 30 years in her field, she still remembers her first four cases: four children who nearly drowned and were left in vegetative states.

“I still remember every child’s face, and I remember every child’s story,” Marsala said.

One child fell into a toilet. Another toppled into a 5-gallon bucket. One was trapped on Lake Mead after a raft blew too far from shore. And another slipped off a raft in the pool.

Clark County coroner’s office data shows that 43 children drowned in the nearly five years between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 31. The youngest was 34 days old, and 28 were under 4, which Marsala said is the biggest risk group.

According to the coroner’s office data, more than 30 were found in a backyard hot tub or pool.

Marsala said drowning is often called the silent death.

“People think when you drown, you’re making splashing noises,” the nurse said. “Children fall in, go right under, and they’re not able to get themselves back up to breathe. It’s not a loud incident.”

She encouraged people with children to practice the ABCDs:

— A: Adult supervision at all times. Designate a water watcher who verbally confirms they are watching the children around the pool.

— B: Barriers between bodies of water and children. Door locks, alarms and fences all can help save lives.

— C: CPR and classes. All children over age 3 should take swim classes, and guardians should be CPR-certified.

— D: Devices. Adults should keep a phone by the pool in case they need to make an emergency phone call.

