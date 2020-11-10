42°F
Public asked to help find girl, 15, missing since Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 9:55 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday who might be in need of medical attention.

Kylee Urquia is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of West Flamingo Road and South Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department flyer.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, pink polka-dot pajama bottoms and a white backpack. Kylee also might be in severe emotional distress.

Anyone with information regarding Kylee and her whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

