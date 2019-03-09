Public invited to tour Las Vegas mobile preschool next week

The city of Las Vegas is inviting the public to tour its new mobile preschool on March 16 as part of an early childhood education campaign. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The city of Las Vegas is inviting the public to tour its new mobile preschool on March 16 as part of an early childhood education campaign.

The Strong Start Go mobile preschool open house is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The mobile preschool is free and will provide half-day classes, city officials say. Instructors will be present during the tour and information about Strong Start Preschool Academies will be made available.

Academies increase access to early childhood education. The Strong Start Las Vegas campaign is intended to advocate for educational opportunities for kids up to 8.

Hot dogs and refreshments will be served, and parents can register their children for the program on site.

Visit LasVegasNevada.gov/StrongStart for more information.

