Rancho High student, killed in attack, remembered at vigil — PHOTOS

Neysha Velasquez signs a memorial book during a vigil for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lori Judd, right, helps light candles for mourners during a vigil for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mellisa Ready, left, hugs her son, who’s name she declined to give, during a vigil for her son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lori Judd, right, stands with her daughter, Ashley Anderson, during a vigil for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mourners hold onto candles during a vigil for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mellisa Ready speaks about her son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mellisa Ready, right, hugs Neysha Velasquez, facing, during a vigil for Ready’s son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mellisa Ready, right, hugs Neysha Velasquez during a vigil for Ready’s son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mellisa Ready, second from right, hugs Neysha Velasquez during a vigil for Ready’s son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flowers and candles are laid out for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students during a candlelight vigil near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 11:27 pm
 

On Friday, family and friends honored Jonathan Lewis, the 17-year-old Rancho High School student who was attacked and killed outside the school on Nov. 1, 2023.

Four teens stomped, kicked and punched him in the attack, which was captured on video.

In September, a judge ordered one of the teens to be sent to a juvenile detention facility for the fatal beating. The other three defendants were sent to a correctional facility on Sept. 16.

