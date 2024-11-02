Rancho High student, killed in attack, remembered at vigil — PHOTOS
On Friday, family and friends honored Jonathan Lewis, the 17-year-old Rancho High School student who was attacked and killed outside the school on Nov. 1, 2023.
Four teens stomped, kicked and punched him in the attack, which was captured on video.
In September, a judge ordered one of the teens to be sent to a juvenile detention facility for the fatal beating. The other three defendants were sent to a correctional facility on Sept. 16.