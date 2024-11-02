Rancho High student, killed in attack, remembered at vigil — PHOTOS

Family and friends honored Jonathan Lewis, the 17-year-old Rancho High School student who was killed outside the school on Nov. 1, 2023.

Flowers and candles are laid out for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students during a candlelight vigil near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mellisa Ready speaks about her son, 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neysha Velasquez signs a memorial book during a vigil for 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, on the one-year anniversary of of his fatal beating by fellow students near Rancho High School on Nov. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Friday, family and friends honored Jonathan Lewis, the 17-year-old Rancho High School student who was attacked and killed outside the school on Nov. 1, 2023.

Four teens stomped, kicked and punched him in the attack, which was captured on video.

In September, a judge ordered one of the teens to be sent to a juvenile detention facility for the fatal beating. The other three defendants were sent to a correctional facility on Sept. 16.