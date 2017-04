Recruits march toward a pretend fire location during the 2017 Wildland Fire Rookie School at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boulder City. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Recruits prepare for drills during the 2017 Wildland Fire Rookie School at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boulder City.

The Southern Nevada Interagency District is hosting the 2017 Wildland Fire Rookie School at Lake Mead National Recreation Area from April 23 through April 28.

The school offers local recruits an opportunity to become wildland firefighters with the Southern Nevada Interagency Handcrew.

While taking part in drills, recruits learned how to prevent a fire from gaining momentum and spreading and the basics of putting out a fire.