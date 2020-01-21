Red Cross says Las Vegas Valley blood donors urgently needed

The nonprofit says type O blood donors are especially needed, as it has less than a three-day supply available.

(Getty Images)

The American Red Cross made an urgent plea Monday for donors of all blood types in the Las Vegas Valley — especially type O — to give blood.

The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available. It attributed the blood shortage to both an escalating flu season and winter weather keeping some potential donors at home.

The organization urged donors to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.