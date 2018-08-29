Red Rock Campground to reopen on Friday

The Red Rock Campground, just off state Route 159 about two miles east of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center, features 80 single camp sites and seven group sites.

One camper arrives on the opening day of Red Rock Canyon Campground in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. The campground, very popular with rock climbers, opened Friday and will be open through Memorial Day. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Tara Charter, 53, zips up her tent at Red Rock Canyon Campground in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. The campground, very popular with rock climbers, opened Friday and will be open through Memorial Day. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

In a sure sign that the worst of the summer heat is now behind us, the Bureau of Land Management announced plans to reopen Red Rock Canyon’s only developed campground on Friday.

Starting Oct. 15, visitors will be able to make online reservations at www.recreation.gov to stay in 66 of the single sites after Jan. 1.

Those sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until Jan. 1.

Single sites cost $20 per night, while group sites cost $60 a night and require a reservation.

The campground is scheduled to remain open until May 28 and then close for the summer season.

A permit is required for backcountry camping at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which is only allowed above 5,000 feet in the Pine Creek Wilderness and above 6,500 feet in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness. A permit can be obtained by calling 702-515-5050.

Camping is also allowed for up to two weeks without charge on BLM land outside of the Las Vegas Valley, including such popular primitive sites as Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and the Logandale Trails System.

