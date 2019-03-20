Red Rock Canyon group offers reward to stop graffiti in area

Friends of Red Rock Canyon have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone defacing Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas. (Friends of Red Rock Canyon Facebook page)

Maroon graffiti defaces stone in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in November 2010. A tagger gang allegedly vandalized the site painting rocks and in some cases painting on or near ancient native American pictographs that some believe to be as many as 1,000 years old. (John R. Howard)

Archaeologists and volunteers work Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Klaus Cobb, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, left, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. Looking on is South African archeologist Dr. Jannie Laubser, center, and a person who only gave his name as Michael. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wyatt Mulvey, a volunteer with Friends of Red Rock Canyon, works Thursday, May 19, 2011, to restore an ancient rock art site near Lost Creek that was damaged by graffiti vandals in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group dedicated to preserving the beauty of Red Rock Canyon has had it with visitors marking their territory, so to speak.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon have offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone defacing Red Rock Canyon. The original reward was first presented on Dec. 30 on its website. A recent “artistic effort” produced this post on its Facebook page on Monday:

“Frankly, we’re tired of spending thousands of dollars on removing graffiti from Red Rock Canyon. We would much rather spend the money (and our time) on bringing schoolchildren to the Rock for a day of education and appreciation. Please help up stop this idiotic defacement of a beautiful area,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page.

How to report an incident can be found here.