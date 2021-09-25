Red Rock Canyon scenic loop closed after 2 killed in crash

Two Massachusetts men died Saturday morning in a three-wheeler crash at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Two Massachusetts men died Saturday morning in a crash at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Las Vegas police were called at 8:06 a.m. after a report of an injury crash involving a 2021 Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver, a 34-year-old man from Chicopee, was speeding through a curve when he struck small boulders along the road. The vehicle rolled off the road into a gully and caught fire, police said.

The driver and a 33-year-old Springfield man in the passenger seat were trapped and died.

The scenic loop was expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day and reopen Sunday, Red Rock Canyon said in a tweet.

