Red Rock Canyon scenic loop closed after 2 killed in crash

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
Updated September 25, 2021 - 4:22 pm
(Getty Images)

Two Massachusetts men died Saturday morning in a crash at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Las Vegas police were called at 8:06 a.m. after a report of an injury crash involving a 2021 Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver, a 34-year-old man from Chicopee, was speeding through a curve when he struck small boulders along the road. The vehicle rolled off the road into a gully and caught fire, police said.

The driver and a 33-year-old Springfield man in the passenger seat were trapped and died.

The scenic loop was expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day and reopen Sunday, Red Rock Canyon said in a tweet.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

