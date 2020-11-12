Retired assistant sheriff found dead; no foul play suspected

A retired Metropolitan Police Department assistant sheriff who was reported missing this week has been found dead, Las Vegas police said.

Raymond Flynn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of Raymond Flynn, who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner. He was found “in another jurisdiction,” the department said Thursday afternoon.

Flynn, 62, worked for the department for more than three decades before retiring in 2013.

It was unclear what jurisdiction he was found in. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

