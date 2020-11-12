66°F
Retired assistant sheriff found dead; no foul play suspected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 2:13 pm
 
Raymond Flynn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A retired Metropolitan Police Department assistant sheriff who was reported missing this week has been found dead, police said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of Raymond Flynn, who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner. He was found “in another jurisdiction,” the department said Thursday afternoon.

Flynn, 62, worked for the department for more than three decades before retiring in 2013.

It was unclear what jurisdiction he was found in. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

