Rider on 3-wheeler dies in crash in northwest Las Vegas

A Henderson man is dead after a crash involving a 3-wheeled vehicle Sunday night in the northwest valley.

A 31-year-old rider of a three-wheeled vehicle was killed Sunday in a crash on Grand Canyon Drive north of Gilcrease Avenue. (LVMPD)

Police responded about 5 p.m. to reports of a crash on Grand Canyon Drive north of Gilcrease Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Pontiac Grand Prix turned left just north of the intersection and crossed in front of a Campagna T-Rex, police said. The 3-wheel vehicle hit the front of the Pontiac and then crashed into a wall.

The 31-year-old male rider died at the scene, police said. The 48-year-old woman driving the Pontiac suffered minor injuries, and a 9-year-old girl in the car was not injured.

The woman stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The man’s death marks the 97th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

