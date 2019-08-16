RTC bus strikes, injures pedestrian in downtown Las Vegas

A man suffered “minor scrapes” after he was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Thursday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a crash at South Grand Central Parkway and West Bonneville Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. after the bus stuck a man at South Grand Central Parkway and West Bonneville Ave., just east of Interstate-15, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The pedestrian was hospitalized with “minor scrapes,” he said.

Detectives remained on scene Thursday evening investigating the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

