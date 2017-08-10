RTC kills plans for railway spur to proposed Faraday factory

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Thursday formally killed plans for a railway spur that would have linked an existing main railroad line to an electric car factory proposed by Faraday Future.

The Faraday Future Field Management Offices and plant site, as seen from the air on February 14, 2017, reside in the Mountain View Industrial Park within the Apex overlay. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

If the four-mile rail line was built, then Faraday would have reimbursed $3.27 million for the project’s design and construction costs to the RTC. But work never started on the rail spur, and the RTC on Thursday agreed to rescind a right-of-way granted by Clark County.

The company dropped its plans for a production plant in North Las Vegas last month, opting instead to manufacture the vehicles from an existing building in Hanford, California, between Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

