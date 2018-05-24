RTC seeks ways to make pedestrians feel safer walking public streets

After Clark County’s deadliest year on record for pedestrians, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is soliciting feedback on how to make people feel more comfortable about walking on public streets.

A pedestrian uses the crosswalk at the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

After Clark County logged its deadliest year on record for pedestrians, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is soliciting feedback on how to make people feel more comfortable about walking on public streets.

Through July 15, participants can take short online survey asking about walking frequency, preferences and suggested modes of bolstering safety.

Other questions in the RTC’s Pedestrian Comfort Study and Demonstration Projects will allow participants to list Las Vegas Valley roadways needing the most safety improvements.

Based on the answers, RTC officials will develop and test low-cost demonstration projects this fall, such as using traffic cones to widen sidewalks at an intersection, agency spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said. The effectiveness of those demonstrations and a list of strategies will be outlined in a final report set for release in March 2019.

The study comes after 78 people were fatally struck by vehicles on public roads in Clark County in 2017. Speeding, alcohol impairment and inattention on the part of drivers and pedestrians helped surpass the region’s previous all-time high of 60 deaths reported in 2015, law enforcement officials and traffic safety advocates said.

The study is available at rtcsnv.com/pedcomfort.

