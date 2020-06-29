‘Safe and sane’ fireworks week begins with a sizzle in Las Vegas
Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane,” including sparklers and fireworks that stay within a small area on the ground, are permitted for use until July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, according to a statement from the county.
Independence Day is less than a week away, and some valley entrepreneurs are hoping business “booms” in the next several days.
On Sunday, Chantal Roybao joined other parents to raise money for the Slam Wrestling Club by selling fireworks on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.
This is a big week for sales of fireworks but Las Vegas fire officials are urging safety as they anticipate an uptick in at-home fireworks around the Fourth of July with more people staying home amid the pandemic.
Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane,” including sparklers and fireworks that stay within a small area on the ground, are permitted for use until July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, according to a statement from the county.
Firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets are all considered illegal fireworks, along with any other kind made of highly combustible material. These illegal fireworks lead to a greater risk of burn injuries and property damage, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.