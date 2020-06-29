‘Safe and sane’ fireworks week begins with a sizzle in Las Vegas

Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane,” including sparklers and fireworks that stay within a small area on the ground, are permitted for use until July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, according to a statement from the county.

Chantal Roybao organizes fireworks for sale at a stand on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Her and other parents were raising money for the Slam Wrestling Club by selling fireworks. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Berdj Serrano, 9, from left, Jaxon McCune, 9, and Berdj’s brother Daniel Serrano, 14, wave signs for passing cars to encourage them to buy fireworks outside a fireworks stand in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. The boys and their families are raising money for the Slam Wrestling Club. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

J.J. Hernandez, left, organizes fireworks with Oskar Kiser, 15, center, at a stand in a church parking lot on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. They are raising money for the Christ Church Episcopal. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A firework stand in the Christ Church Episcopal parking lot on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

J.J. Hernandez sorts through price tags for fireworks at a stand in the Christ Church Episcopal lot on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Independence Day is less than a week away, and some valley entrepreneurs are hoping business “booms” in the next several days.

On Sunday, Chantal Roybao joined other parents to raise money for the Slam Wrestling Club by selling fireworks on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

This is a big week for sales of fireworks but Las Vegas fire officials are urging safety as they anticipate an uptick in at-home fireworks around the Fourth of July with more people staying home amid the pandemic.

Firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets are all considered illegal fireworks, along with any other kind made of highly combustible material. These illegal fireworks lead to a greater risk of burn injuries and property damage, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.