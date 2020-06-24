Spike in fireworks use expected in Las Vegas Valley due to pandemic

Las Vegas fire officials are urging safety as they anticipate an uptick in at-home fireworks around Fourth of July with more people staying home amid the pandemic.

Amanda Wildermuth, with Clark County Fire Prevention, organizes confiscated illegal fireworks taken during the Fourth of July on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Clark County Fire Station 22, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane,” including sparklers and fireworks that stay within a small area on the ground, are permitted for use from June 28-July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, according to a statement from the county.

Firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets are all considered illegal fireworks, along with any other kind made of highly combustible material.

These illegal fireworks lead to a greater risk of burn injuries and property damage, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

“People need to remember that burns are the most painful injury that a human being can suffer,” Szymanski said. “There’s more burn calls on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.”

Residents are advised report the use of illegal fireworks at ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911 or police to help keep phone lines clear for life-threatening emergencies. The website is part of the You Light It, We Write It campaign from Clark County, the local cities, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In 2019, the site logged 16,943 complaints from June 28 to July 5 — 14,237 of which were recorded on July 4.

Incidents reported on the website will not result in police action but will be used instead to create plans for future law enforcement efforts, according to the county statement. Those caught using illegal fireworks may face fines of up to $1,000 and disposal fees.

‘All-time high’

Already, there have been 3,135 reports of illegal fireworks between June 1 and June 23, compared to 312 during the same time last year, according to Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.

The American Pyrotechnics Association is predicting an “all-time high” in sales of backyard fireworks this year as more people are staying home and some public celebrations have been canceled, Executive Director Julie Heckman said in a statement.

Szymanski added that even though some fireworks displays are still happening in Las Vegas, many people are uneasy about leaving their homes, which will likely lead to more at-home firework use.

But even fireworks sold at licensed stands labeled “safe and sane” can still pose risks of injury or damage, Szymanski said.

“They’re not toys,” Szymanski said. “It’s got the word ‘fire’ in it. It means it can still start fires; it can still hurt people.”

On June 19, a family of five was displaced from their central valley home after improperly disposed fireworks started a fire.

“Safe and sane” fireworks should be used on flat, hard surfaces. They are not allowed on city or federal property. Szymanski advised that spent fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water before disposal, as they can remain hot for an extended period after use.

He added that residents should over-water their property a few days before the holiday and have a hose ready in case their property catches on fire, as well as keep pets on a leash when taking them out at night.

“We’re just asking for a little cooperation from people,” Szymanski said. “And to be safe, use the fireworks that are approved by the committees and practice a little extra safety so everyone has a fun night.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.