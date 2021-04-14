Scammers targeting DMV appointment seekers

Scammers are targeting Nevada residents looking to land a hard to find Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles appointment.

The latest scam is advertising appointments for sale on Craigslist and Faceboook Market, according to DMV Director Julie Butler.

“Appointment scams haven’t been a huge problem in Nevada but we don’t want anyone to be taken advantage of,” Butler said. “We check every customer at the door to ensure they are the same person who booked the appointment.”

With the backlog created by the DMV’s months-long closure last year and with the DMV operating at reduced capacity since reopening last summer, appointments are usually booked three months out.

The DMV noted one confirmed victim attempted to use a purchased appointment at the North Decatur DMV office on Tuesday and was subsequently turned away.

If the name on the appointment does not match the name on the identification presented, the time won’t be honored.

Residents can set legitimate appointments for DMV offices in the Las Vegas Valley only on the department’s website at dmvnv.com. The department doesn’t charge to set appointments.

The DMV noted appointments are not transferable even between family members and friends. Customers who are unable to make their assigned appointment time are asked to cancel it on the DMV’s website.

